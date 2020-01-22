PCHAIN Trading Down 4.2% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $28,975.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.03 or 0.05489214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033720 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128143 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,916,691 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.