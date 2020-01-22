Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $53,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Paypal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. 440,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

