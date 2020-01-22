Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. 1,786,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.