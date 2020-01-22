Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.87.

PTEN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

