Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.25% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 237,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,715. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.0103 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.