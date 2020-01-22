Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 273.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,593 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,368 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,607,000 after acquiring an additional 466,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,769,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 408,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 4,255,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,402. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

