Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 323 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. 109,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $66.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

