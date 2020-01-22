Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178,517 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 26.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 323.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 317,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hologic by 30.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

