Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,825. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

