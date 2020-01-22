Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 231.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.59% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 212,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

