Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

TROW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.57. 1,178,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,067. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

