Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,574,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,494,000 after purchasing an additional 98,498 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 3,952,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

