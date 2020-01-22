Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,675 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 789,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,160. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

