Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,926 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 780,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 366,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

