Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. 1,881,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,246. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

