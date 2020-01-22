Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.53. 221,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

