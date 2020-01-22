Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.15.
Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,071. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -225.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
