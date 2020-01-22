Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.15.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,071. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 459,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,545,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,489,000 after buying an additional 91,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -225.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

