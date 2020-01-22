PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

