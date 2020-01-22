PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $37.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 214,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,288. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

