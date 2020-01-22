Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. 349,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,314. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

