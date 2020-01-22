Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.75. 4,780,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 194.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

