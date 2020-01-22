Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 1,365,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.