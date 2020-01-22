PA Rl Est Invt/RED PFD sh S C (NYSE:PEI.PC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of PA Rl Est Invt/RED PFD sh S C (NYSE:PEI.PC) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.74, 125,918 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55.

About PA Rl Est Invt/RED PFD sh S C (NYSE:PEI.PC)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

