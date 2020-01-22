Own (CHX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Own has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $443,394.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Own has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.03615887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.