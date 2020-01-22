Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

