Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.40, 113,213 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 58,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

