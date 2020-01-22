Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 8,773,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

