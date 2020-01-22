OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.18, approximately 163,368 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 200,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 143.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OptiNose by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

