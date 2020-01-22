Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 800 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,862. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

