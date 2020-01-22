Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 5,498 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CY. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 439,151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 304,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 2,000,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CY shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

