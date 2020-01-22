Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 4,821,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,228. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.