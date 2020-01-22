Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 242 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $301.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.