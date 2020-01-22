Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 473 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 314,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,214. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 195.33, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

