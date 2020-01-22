Optimum Investment Advisors Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,711. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

