Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.19. 5,143,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,556. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

