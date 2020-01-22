Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

PFF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. 56,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

