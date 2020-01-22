OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.44

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $15.75. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 112,643 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.12%.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

