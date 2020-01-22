ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

ONEOK has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NYSE OKE opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

