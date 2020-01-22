ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.49-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.68 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE:OGS opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $79.22 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

