Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,874 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $60,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. 700,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

