OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases Shares of 4,299 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

