OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 108 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 27,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

