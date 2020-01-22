OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $73,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 290.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

