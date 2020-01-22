OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $56,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 234.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

