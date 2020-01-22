OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 265.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

