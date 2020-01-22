Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.27

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 120546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

