Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OBSV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Obseva alerts:

NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,257. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.