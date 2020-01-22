Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.