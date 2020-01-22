NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

NXPI stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

