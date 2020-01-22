NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,938. The firm has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

